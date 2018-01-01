Museum Access: The Field Museum / Tyrannosaurus Rex, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join host Leslie Mueller at Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History as she meets Sue, the most intact Tyrannosaurus Rex ever discovered. Head of Geological Collections, Bill Simpson, takes us on a private tour of one of the fossil preparation labs to learn about the elaborate 12 year process of reconstructing Sue for exhibition. We also get a look at how this priceless piece of natural history is carefully cleaned twice a year. Tune in tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.