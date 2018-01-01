Museum Access: Museum of Science and Industry / U-505, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Host Leslie Mueller explores Chicago’s premier destination, the Museum of Science and Industry. Take a ‘Behind the Scenes’, on board tour of the World Famous U-505 submarine…the centerpiece of an unforgettable exhibit. Experience life aboard this German Sub first hand, as it looked days before it’s capture by Americans off the coast of Africa during World War II. We will also get to see some rarely seen artifacts from the sub’s crew as well as from those who captured this piece of American Naval history. Tune in tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.