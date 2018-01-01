Museum Access: Adler Planetarium / Rare Instruments, James Lovell, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Leslie Mueller travels from the 12th century world of astronomy to the Apollo XIII launch at the Adler Planetarium. Get a look at rare artifacts from the Webster Institue for the History of Astronomy. We will also see the hands-on NASA control center, take a closer look at the actual 2 man Gemini 12 capsule and meet commander of Apollo 13 mission, Capt. James Lovell. We’ll hear about his journey from a young rocket enthusiast to NASA astronaut orbiting the moon. Tune in tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.