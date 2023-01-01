Mozart’s Don Giovanni is Sunday’s Opera on KUAC FM

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Mozart’s Don Giovanni is Sunday's Opera on KUAC FMTony Award–winning director of Broadway’s A View from the Bridge and West Side Story, Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart’s tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.