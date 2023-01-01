Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) is Sunday’s Opera on KUAC FM

One of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years—a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared “the best production I’ve ever witnessed of Mozart’s opera.” The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.