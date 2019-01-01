Monrovia, Indiana, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Monrovia, Indiana is a film by documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman, airing on PBS. Located in mid-America, Monrovia, Indiana, (population 1,063) is primarily a farming community. Wiseman’s film explores the day-to-day experiences living and working in Monrovia, with emphasis on community organizations and institutions, religion and daily life in this farming community. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.