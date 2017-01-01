Mister Rogers & Me, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

While at his Nantucket home after his retirement from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers had a chance meeting with Benjamin Wagner, his next-door neighbor and an up-and-coming producer for MTV. The encounter, especially Rogers’ advice to spread the message that “deep and simple is far more essential than complex,” stuck with Wagner. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.