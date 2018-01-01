Mister Rogers and Me, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

While at his Nantucket home after his retirement from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers had a chance meeting with Benjamin Wagner, his next-door neighbor and an up-and-coming producer for MTV. The encounter, especially Rogers’ advice to spread the message that “deep and simple is far more essential than complex,” stuck with Wagner. After Rogers’ death in 2003, Wagner and his brother traveled around the country to discover more about the television icon and what he meant by “deep and simple.” Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.