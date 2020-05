KUAC FM is happy to present the return of Metropolitan Opera Radio! Sunday, May 31 at 1 p.m., we will air Verdi: Requiem (performance from 3/28/64) in memory of Rosalind Elias. The opera features Leontyne Price, Rosalind Elias, Carlo Bergonzi and Cesare Siepi, and is conducted by Georg Solti. Tune in Sunday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.