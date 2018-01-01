metoo, Now What?: Is Patriarchy on Its Way Out?, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

To ensure the #MeToo movement leads to transformative change, we need to look at the structures that created this moment of women’s rage. Our panel this week exposes hidden cultural biases as they relate to patriarchy, equal pay, corporate culture, leadership, legal reforms, individual behavior and how they all intersect with race, class and gender. Tune in Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.