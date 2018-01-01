metoo, Now What?, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In the current moment, when sexual harassment is at the forefront of the national conversation, #METOO, NOW WHAT? aims to take the discussion to another level, engaging both women and men from all generations and walks of life in dialogue about these difficult issues. Hosted by executive editor Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International. Tune in Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.