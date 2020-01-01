Meet Steven Anderson, New FM Announcer

The new voice on KUAC FM belongs to Steven Anderson. Born in Anchorage, Steven moved to Olney, Maryland, when he was 3. His family returned to Anchorage nine years later. He attended Bartlett High School and now is a UAF Film and Performing Arts student.

Steven wanted to work at KUAC because he feels it’s a place that closely aligns with his goals. “Finding paid acting work is hard, and I don’t think I’m quite skilled enough at singing yet to do it professionally. Being an announcer allows me to apply what I’ve learned about the voice (and being likable for that matter.) to something I’m actually getting paid for,” he said.

“I like being a KUAC FM announcer because it’s nice having people listen to me rather than watch me. It reduces chances of looking and moving awkwardly around in front of an audience.”

Challenges include figuring out when on earth each break is, he said with a laugh. “There’s also the risk of mispronouncing things, such as HIPOW. I knew full well it was pronounced “High-pow” and I still somehow pronounced it as “Hee-pow.” I’m never gonna live that down.”

Steven’s goal is to be an actor. Voice acting was his primary goal a few years ago, but his horizons have expanded since he started acting. “I’d love to be a singer, possibly a dancer as well. I started training in those fields somewhat late and sporadically, but someday I want to be what the industry calls a triple threat. If I get to do voice acting for video games, and only that, I can die very happy.”

For fun, Steven sings, plays video games and streams TV series. He also loves reading books, comics and manga. “I am a social media addict as well, even though I pretend not to be,” he said.