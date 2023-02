Performance from February 7, 1970. The Met commemorates the centenary of director Franco Zeffirelli with a historic performance featuring Leonard Bernstein conducting Grace Bumbry and Franco Corelli in Cavalleria Rusticana, and Fausto Cleva conducting Teresa Stratas and Richard Tucker in Pagliacci. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.