Martha Barnette is Coming to Fairbanks to Help KUAC Raise $$$

Radio host, public speaker, word lover and writer Martha Barnette (of A Way With Words fame) will be in Fairbanks March 18-19 for two events. The first is a meet & greet at the UA President's House Wednesday, March 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nosh on delicious appetizers while getting to know Martha in this intimate setting. Tickets are limited and are available at http://bit.ly/AWAYWITHWORDS. The second engagement is March 19 at 7 p.m. at Noel Wien Library when Martha will give a free public presentation. If you love words and language, you're going to love meeting Martha Barnette.