Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, always an audience favorite, will air on KUAC 89.9 FM Sunday at noon. Figaro and Susanna, servants to the Count and Countess Almaviva, are preparing for their wedding. Figaro is furious when he learns that the Count tried to seduce Susanna, and is determined to have revenge on his master. The stellar cast includes Luca Pisaroni in the title role, led by the inimitable Gustavo Dudamel. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.