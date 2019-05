WGBH of Boston will host the world premiere of “Molly of Denali” Saturday, June 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Email invites will be sent to homes with children ages 4 to 8 and attendees will need to RSVP. In addition to the first public showing of this exciting new PBS series based on the life of an Athabascan child living near Denali National Park, there will be activities and giveaways. Be sure to watch this space for further details soon!