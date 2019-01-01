Margaret: The Rebel Princess, Episode 2, Friday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

The second film in this intimate portrait finds Princess Margaret and her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones at the start of their married life in the early 1960s. At home with celebrities and artists, they’re riding the wave of a cultural and sexual revolution that’s transforming Britain. The mystique of monarchy is being increasingly undermined by the emergence of a more open and egalitarian society. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.