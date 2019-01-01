Marc Brown & the Blues Crew Visits Alaska Live, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC FM

The KUAC studios will be hopping with the lively beat of Marc Brown & the Blues Crew Wednesday night at 10 p.m. While the TV production staff tapes the band’s performance and conversation with host Lori Neufeld in front of a live audience to air at a later date on KUAC TV, FM listeners will be treated to the live version. Tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM Wednesday at 10 p.m. or stream live or put your television on KUAC TV 9.6.

Support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.