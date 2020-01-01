Marc Brown and the Blues Crew on Alaska “Almost” Live, Thursday at 1 on KUAC FM

Join Host Lori Neufeld and local favorites Marc Brown and the Blues Crew for a pandemic version of Alaska Live. Known for their danceable blues sound, Marc Brown and his band have been entertaining audiences for years. Lori interviews the musicians at a safe outdoor distance. Listen Thursday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6. Funding for Alaska Live is provided by Design Alaska.
