Vienna State Opera presents Puccini’s story of love and loss, Manon Lescaut on KUAC FM Sunday. Enjoy this story of an upper-class young man, Chevalier Des Grieux, who falls in love with a lower-class young woman, Manon Lescaut. They run away together and Des Grieux discovers that Manon’s love of luxury is greater than her desire to stay faithful. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.