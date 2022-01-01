Making Black America: Through the Grapevine | Episode 4, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Despite the gains of legal desegregation, hour four reveals a fervent desire for Black spaces and institutions that provide a safe place to debate, organize and celebrate. Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores how Black cultural and political movements – from Black Power to Black Twitter – embraced a radical consciousness that championed a new generation. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.
