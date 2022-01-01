Making Black America: Through the Grapevine | Episode 3, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Hour three shows how the Great Depression devastated America’s economy and brought Black America to its knees. To survive, the Black community used social networks to navigate the oppressive realities of Jim Crow. Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores how social networks formed the cultural, economic and political foundation of the Civil Rights Movement which would transform America’s race relations. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.