Making Black America: Through the Grapevine | Episode 2, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

As Jim Crow laws went into effect, African Americans built a “life behind the veil” to meet their educational, economic, political, and cultural needs. Hour two explores the genesis of these organizations and networks that paved the way for Black life to flourish. Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. highlights the progress Black people made during the early 20th Century. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.