Making Black America: Through the Grapevine | Episode 1, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

As Black people fought for full citizenship, hour one explores how free African Americans exercised their self-determination by building communities, establishing schools, and creating associations that would become the foundational pillars of Black America. Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the organizations, networks and artistic impression created by and for Black people. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.
