Bouley learns how “kanten” is made by boiling down and drying algae using the cold winds that blow from the snowy mountains. He also peeks inside a local’s kitchen and gets a hands-on lesson from a housewife on making “sunki,” a rare kind of pickle made without using salt. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.