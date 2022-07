Verdi’s exceptional Macbeth is our Sunday opera. In this striking production by Phyllida Lloyd, Simon Keenlyside reprises the role of Macbeth, with Anna Pirozzi by his side as Lady Macbeth. David Junghoon Kim performs the role of Macbeth’s rival Macduff, with Günther Groissböck as Banquo. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.