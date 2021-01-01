Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets: The Romanovs and the Russian Revolution, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

The October Revolution of 1917 has gone down in history as the only Russian Revolution that really mattered. But Lucy Worsley reveals that the earlier revolution in February that year was downplayed in Bolshevik history books and films despite the fact that it was the truly spontaneous popular uprising that swept the Czar from power. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.