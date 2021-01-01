Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets, Sunday Starting at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

At 7 p.m., join Lucy Worsley for an exploration of how Elizabeth I’s image as a warrior queen, shaped British national identity for centuries. At 8 p.m. investigate why Queen Anne’s powerful role in the forging of Great Britain has often been forgotten. And at 9 p.m. find out why Marie Antoinette is often blamed for causing the French Revolution by saying “let them eat cake” to her starving subjects. Sunday night beginning at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.