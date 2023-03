When the Visions reappear, something extraordinary happens: both Massimo and Candela finally manage to touch each other. It is now plain for all to see; Massimo and Candela are in love, or rather, in love with the Vision they have of each other, or at least think they are. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.