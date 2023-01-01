Love, Inevitably: Episode 2, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

While Candela tries to free herself of these annoying Visions with the help of an exorcist, Massimo turns to science, convinced he has been struck by a very serious illness. However, when the Visions disappear, both Massimo and Candela feel sad and suffer a degree of nostalgia. Maybe they both really do need these Visions. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.