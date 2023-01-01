Love, Inevitably: Episode 10, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

At last, Massimo and Candela meet and manage to spend their first night together. It looks as though everything will work out for the best. But just when the two have regained their serenity, Massimo receives some bad news and leaves. Will the two long-distant lovers manage to get back together thanks to the help of the omnipresent Visions who, now, have finally met and joined forces? Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.