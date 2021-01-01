Lori Neufeld Promoted to FM Director of Programming & Production

Congratulations to Lori Neufeld, who has been promoted to Director of Programming and Production for KUAC FM. Lori’s love for public broadcasting runs deep, as she was raised on Car Talk, Morning Edition and Adventures in Good Music with Karl Haas. She has been the volunteer coordinator and on-air host since 2004.

KUAC General Manager Gretchen Gordon said, “Lori’s dedication to KUAC and the KUAC community has been exemplary. She’s always been a hard worker but in the past year she amped up her level of commitment to KUAC FM. Throughout the pandemic, she quickly adapted and adjusted, managing our delightful cadre of on-air volunteers and on-call announcers with finesse and grace from afar, and eagerly took on more and more responsibility for the day to day management of the radio side of the house. She is truly an integral component in the success of KUAC and we are excited to have her take a broader leadership role.”