Living on Earth: Holiday Season Stories of Warmth and Light, Sunday at 6 a.m. on KUAC FM

Native American myths and tales help us endure or even enjoy the short days and long nights of winter. Living on Earth’s annual celebration of stories helps connect people with the natural world, and includes an Iroquois explanation of why the constellation Pleiades twinkles overhead and an Abenaki custom that asks forgiveness for any wrongs of the previous year. Seasonal stories and more, in this holiday special from Living on Earth. Tune in Sunday at 6 a.m. to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.