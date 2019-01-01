Live from Lincoln Center: N.Y. Philharmonic: Celebrating Sondheim, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

America’s greatest living composer-lyricist, Stephen Sondheim reinvented the Broadway musical. His career began more than 60 years ago when he penned the lyrics to Leonard Bernstein’s score for West Side Story, and it continues today with a much-anticipated adaptation of films by Luis Buñuel. In between, Sondheim utterly changed the musical as we know it, infusing show tunes with emotional complexity, intellectual heft, and, of course, dazzling rhymes. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.