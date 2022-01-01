KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

Give Now to the KUAC Friends Group
You are here: Home / Announcements / Live Election Results, Wednesday at 4 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.9

Live Election Results, Wednesday at 4 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.9

Gavel Alaska: 2022 Ranked Choice Vote Count LIVE from KTOO
Gavel Alaska: 2022 Ranked Choice Vote Count LIVE from KTOO