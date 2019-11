WORLD Channel will broadcast the PBS NewsHour coverage of the impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C., live this week. The tentative schedule is:

Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Watch the proceedings on KUAC TV 9.2 (WORLD Channel).