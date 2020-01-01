Live and Primetime Impeachment Trial coverage on WORLD Channel

KUAC 9.2 WORLD Channel will carry PBS NewsHour’s live coverage of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump in its entirety, and is expected to begin at 9 am AKT on Tuesday, Jan 21. The trial is expected to last for many days, which could include weekends. WORLD Channel plans to continue live coverage for any additional PBS NewsHour impeachment coverage. Any previously scheduled programming during those times will be preempted.