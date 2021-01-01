Listenin’ with Mace with the annual Very Merry Grisman Show, Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. on KUAC FM

The hour features Dawg style music – a hybrid of strings delivered in wall of registers – pioneered by innovator David Grisman – the style has indelibly influenced generations. Certainly not the typical holiday festival. But we’re pretty sure you will hear a jazz tune or two that Snoopy and his pals would skate to. Listenin’ with Mace – A Very Merry Grisman; never the same – yet always familiar!