Listenin’ with Mace, “Very Merry Grisman Show”, Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on KUAC FM

The hour features Dawg style music – a hybrid of strings delivered in a wall of registers – pioneered by innovator David Grisman – the style has indelibly influenced generations. Certainly not the typical holiday festival. But… I’m pretty sure you will hear a jazz tune or two that Snoopy and his pals would skate to. Listenin’ with Mace – A Very Merry Grisman; never the same – yet always familiar! Tune in Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.