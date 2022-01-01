Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

This May, The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song salutes musician, Lionel Richie. Richie is an Alabama-born songwriter with a smooth voice and a deft touch for the romantic ballad. Lionel Richie’s unforgettable work has shown us that music can bring us together. Even when we face problems and disagree on issues, songs can show us what we have in common. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.