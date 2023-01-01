Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Enjoy an all-star tribute to Lionel Richie, the 2022 recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, with performances by Lionel Richie, Garth Brooks, Gloria Estefan, Miguel, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan, Andra Day, Chris Stapleton and Yolanda Adams — hosted by Anthony Anderson. Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.