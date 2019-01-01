Cameras in space tell stories of life on our planet from a brand new perspective. Our planet is constantly on the move; from individual animals to powerful weather systems. Follow an elephant family struggling through drought and marvel as thousands of Shaolin Kung-Fu students perform in perfect synchronicity. Tune in Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
You are here: Home / Television / Life From Above: Moving Planet, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV