Lex Treinen Joins KUAC FM as Yukon Quest Reporter

Lex Treinen was born and raised in Anchorage, and starting following sled dog racing during a class project in third grade. Treinen was an All American in cross country skiing at both the University of Alaska Anchorage, and University of Alaska Fairbanks. He graduated from UAF in 2012 with B.A. in Russian Studies, and is currently completing an M.A. in Arctic Studies. Treinen continues to be active in skiing, and has coached kids in Northwest Arctic and Interior Alaska villages for the NANA Nordic and Skiku programs. His work as a journalist began as reporter for the UAF Sunstar. His freelance work includes covering ski racing for the Anchorage Daily News, Skitrax Magazine, Glacier City Gazette and Cross Country Skier Magazine. He’s also worked as an announcer at the U.S. national cross country championships.

Treinen will be in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Feb. 2, covering the race start and will provide updates along with Senior News Reporter Dan Bross on KUAC FM throughout the 1,000-mile race to Fairbanks.