Letters to Santa, Christmas Evening at 5 p.m. on KUAC TV

Ever wondered where your letters to Santa go after you drop them in the mail? They go to North Pole, Alaska. “Letters to Santa” is a half hour documentary by independent filmmaker Kaleb Yates that sheds light on an unusual annual event that takes place in his hometown. Every holiday season thousands of letters written to Santa Claus arrive at the North Pole post office and the community rallies to answer as many as they can. It’s a daunting chore that has evolved into a moving tradition as volunteers from all walks of life answer the often heart-wrenching, sometimes hilarious letters that find their way from all corners of the world. Tuesday at 5 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.