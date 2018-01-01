Letters from Baghdad, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

“Letters from Baghdad” is the story of a true original, Gertrude Bell, sometimes called the female “Lawrence of Arabia.” More influential and famous in her day than her colleague Lawrence, Bell was an explorer, spy, archaeologist and diplomat who helped shape the Middle East after World War I and established the Iraq Museum, infamously ransacked in 2003. Tuesday at 8:00 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 &GCI Channel 657 for HD.