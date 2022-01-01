Letter from the General Manager Regarding NPR Coverage Jan. 12, 2022

Dear KUAC Listeners,

I wanted to address any questions that may have arisen with regard to Steve Inskeep’s interview with former President Donald Trump this morning.

As a national news organization, one of NPR’s core duties is to report on and present points of view that impact political realities in the United States. Donald Trump is the former president and a leader in the Republican party; his statements and actions are influential.

The NPR reporting you hear on KUAC is extensive and, of course, some stories and voices will be controversial. Audience members can expect to encounter a broad variety of coverage across NPR’s platforms. NPR remains dedicated to holding powerful people accountable by asking them direct questions with the goal of presenting them fairly and in context with fact-checking and analysis.

NPR’s coverage decisions are made by NPR newsroom leaders in line with comprehensive ethics guidelines. More information can be found in the NPR Ethics Handbook.

You can contact NPR’s Office of the Public Editor if you’d like to express ethical concerns or questions. The Public Editor is an independent mediator on the standards and ethics of NPR’s journalism.

If you’d like to contact NPR directly, you can reach NPR’s Audience Relations department here:

NPR | Contact Us

Sincerely,

Gretchen Gordon, KUAC General Manager