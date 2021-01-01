Les Stroud’s Wild Harvest: Twisted Stalk & Wild Mint, Saturday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Les and Paul enjoy a stay at Kevin’s “From The Wild” camp in the boreal forest in Northern Alberta. Les introduces Paul to techniques of harvesting wild black currents while secretly gathering some additional undisclosed foraged flavors. After the ingredient reveal Paul gets to work with a new twist on a classic mixed grill. Saturday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.