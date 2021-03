In the series opener, Les forages the beaches and tidewaters of the Oregon coast while Chef Paul sets up a kitchen on the beach. When Les reveals a bounty of wild mussels (and also surprises Chef Paul with a couple of ingredients he is unfamiliar with), Paul gets creative with his beach fire. Saturday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.