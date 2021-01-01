Les Stroud’s Wild Harvest: Lamb’s Quarters and Raspberries, Saturday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Chef Paul and Les visit a community farm jam-packed with harvesting options for expert forager Les, including honey from a large colony of bees. Paul is inspired by the spirit of the farm and creates brunch dishes with a combination of wild and domestic ingredients, designed to easily feed a community of helping hands. Saturday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
