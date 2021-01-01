KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Lend Your Voice to Make KUAC Fall Fundraiser Community Centered!Due to the pandemic, KUAC’s 2021 Fall Fundraiser will again be hands off & virtual, and we could use your participation. Simply record a 30-second spot for KUAC to air on the radio during the event (Oct. 23-31).

Let’s get you thinking:

Why do you donate to KUAC? What is it you love about public broadcasting? Get specific!

Introduce yourself; state your name and your KUAC affiliation as a donor/sustainer/volunteer.

Invite your friends & neighbors to go to KUAC-dot-org and click the GIVE NOW button.

To make your recording, we suggest writing a script that you will practice reading. When you are ready, call 907.474.5957 to record your spot (please provide a call back number). If you prefer to record it on your smart device, please email it to kuac-community@alaska.edu. Our FM pros will edit your recording so you’ll sound polished.

Deadline is Oct. 8, 2021. Thanks for all you do for KUAC!